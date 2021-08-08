Hoteliers slam illegal raids, fines in Naran

MANSEHRA: The hoteliers in Kaghan valley on Saturday threatened to stage protests if the Kaghan Development Authority didn’t halt illegal raids on eateries in Naran.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan in his meeting with us during a recent visit had lauded efforts of the hoteliers for providing better services to tourists and strictly following coronavirus standard operating procedures.

However, the officials of KDA are raiding our businesses and imposing fines without any reason,” Seth Matiullah, the president of Hoteliers Association, told reporters.

The KDA is a statutory body aimed at promoting tourism and building the infrastructure but its officials were involved in fleecing eateries and hotels, he alleged.

Matiullah said that Rs8000 was imposed on a restaurant over a

petty issue apparently to settle a personal vendetta of an official with the management.

“The hospitality industry has already been suffering because of the Covid-19 restrictions but such raids and actions by the KDA are tantamount to shattering it completely,” he added.

The president of the hoteliers association demanded an inquiry against the deputy director for his illegal actions in Kaghan valley.