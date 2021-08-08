One killed as rivals open fire on running car

CHARSADDA: A man was killed while two persons, including a woman sustained serious injuries when the rivals opened fire on a car on Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway on Saturday.

The police said that rivals opened fire on a car on Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway in Charsadda district area.

As a result, one Aminullah was killed while two others, including a woman seriously injured.

The assailants fled the scene after committing the crime.

The body was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Charsadda, for postmortem, while the injured were taken to a hospital in Mardan.