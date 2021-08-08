One killed as rivals open fire on running car

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CHARSADDA: A man was killed while two persons, including a woman sustained serious injuries when the rivals opened fire on a car on Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway on Saturday.
The police said that rivals opened fire on a car on Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway in Charsadda district area.
As a result, one Aminullah was killed while two others, including a woman seriously injured.
The assailants fled the scene after committing the crime.
The body was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Charsadda, for postmortem, while the injured were taken to a hospital in Mardan.