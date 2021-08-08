 
close
Sun Aug 08, 2021
Advertisement

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
August 8, 2021

One killed as rivals open fire on running car

National

 
August 8, 2021

CHARSADDA: A man was killed while two persons, including a woman sustained serious injuries when the rivals opened fire on a car on Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway on Saturday.

The police said that rivals opened fire on a car on Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway in Charsadda district area.

As a result, one Aminullah was killed while two others, including a woman seriously injured.

The assailants fled the scene after committing the crime.

The body was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Charsadda, for postmortem, while the injured were taken to a hospital in Mardan.

Latest News