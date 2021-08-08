Muharram security discussed

LAHORE : CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar presided over a meeting of Civil Lines Division Peace Committee and Central Executive Peace Committee ahead of Muharram ul Haram at Alhamra hall on Saturday.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, he said that security arrangements could only be proved successful with integrated efforts and the cooperation of Ulema alongwith civil society. He said as many as 7210 majalis will be held in the city, out of these 60 percent will be held during the first ten days of Ashura e Muharram.

He said that more elaborate and comprehensive security arrangements than last year will be made on this Muharram in wake of security threats. He appealed to the Ulema to play their effective role for promotion of peace and religious harmony during the month of Muharram.

He asked them to extend support to the government in its efforts for elimination of crimes as well as extremism in the society along with implementation of SOPs in Imam Bargahs and religious processions during majalis in the wake of fourth variant Corona wave.

Volunteers’ training underway: Training of volunteers in connection with Muharram is underway at Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh.

Elite Force officers are training volunteers selected by the organisers of rallies and processions on checking duties. During Muharram, selected volunteers will also perform the duties of checking and security of mourners attending processions and rallies.

The volunteers have been briefed on the use of various search devices, metal detectors, walk-through gates and other gadgets.

Flag march conducted: Lahore Police conducted a flag march on the main highways of the city to ensure law and order on the arrival of Muharram and to create a sense of security among the citizens.

The flag march was led by CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar and Commissioner Lahore.

Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit, Elite Squad, Traffic Police and District Administration teams participated in the flag march.

The flag march started from Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh and passed through different areas including Mall Road, Lakshmi Chowk, McLeod Road, Haji Camp Garhi Shahu Chowk, Cup Store, Baghbanpura, and Shalimar Link Road.

CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said that strict security measures have been taken across the city in connection with Muharram. A series of flag marches will be held in the hotspot areas of all the divisions and general hood-ups will be held throughout the city, he added.