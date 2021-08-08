JI flays PPP for appointment of Wahab

Strongly condemning the Pakistan Peoples Party for appointing its leader as Karachi administrator, Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi leaders on Saturday declared the decision an attempt to conquer the city.

“The appointment of Karachi administrator from within the party ranks is not a solution to the burning issues being faced by the city,” JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeeemur Rehman said on Friday while inaugurating another phase of the fumigation campaign being run by Alkhidmat in collaboration with the Karachi Municipal Corporation.