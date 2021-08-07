 
close
Sat Aug 07, 2021
Advertisement

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
August 7, 2021

Pakistan, US focusing on ‘outcomes, not optics’: Moeed Yusuf

Top Story

 
August 7, 2021

Pakistan, US focusing on ‘outcomes, not optics’: Moeed Yusuf

ISLAMABAD: National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf, at the conclusion of his visit to the US, on Friday said that Pakistan and the US are focusing on "outcomes, not optics".

Calling his visit a "constructive visit", Yusuf said that relations between the two countries are "moving in the right direction".

The NSA also gave insight into his engagements, saying that he continued his discussions, which began in Geneva, with his US counterpart Sullivan. Besides that, Yusuf engaged with Capitol Hill, think tanks, media and Pakistani immigrants in the US.

Latest News