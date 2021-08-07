ISLAMABAD: National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf, at the conclusion of his visit to the US, on Friday said that Pakistan and the US are focusing on "outcomes, not optics".

Calling his visit a "constructive visit", Yusuf said that relations between the two countries are "moving in the right direction".

The NSA also gave insight into his engagements, saying that he continued his discussions, which began in Geneva, with his US counterpart Sullivan. Besides that, Yusuf engaged with Capitol Hill, think tanks, media and Pakistani immigrants in the US.