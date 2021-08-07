PM Khan gets security briefing during Peshawar visit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Peshawar Corps Headquarters on Friday, where the Premier was apprised of various contingencies planned to tackle the evolving security situation along the Pak-Afghan border.

The Prime Minister, who was accompanied by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor and Chief Minister, upon his arrival laid a wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument.

He was briefed in detail about the prevalent security situation, ongoing stabilisation operations, fencing along Pak-Afghan Border and socio-economic development projects being undertaken in newly merged districts (NMDs), an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said.

The Prime Minister was also apprised of various contingencies planned to tackle the evolving security situation along Pak-Afghan International Border.

The Prime Minister expressed his satisfaction over the efficacy of Pakistan’s comprehensive border management regime and the pragmatic measures being taken to ensure effective border control and internal security.

He lauded the security forces for providing enabling environment for completion of socio-economic development projects in the newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which were vital for enduring stability and sustainable progress of the area.

The Prime Minister also appreciated the formation for its dedicated assistance to civil administration during Covid, locust, anti-polio campaigns and tree plantation drive.