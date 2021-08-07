Bill tabled in KP Assembly to reform criminal justice system

PESHAWAR: A bill aimed at reforming the criminal justice system was tabled in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Friday.

Minister for Finance and Health Taimur Salim Jhagra presented the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sentencing Bill, 2021 in the House.

According to the bill, a court while awarding punishment to an accused shall explain the objectives of the sentence and nature of the crime.

The court shall consider the age and behaviour of the accused as well as other aspects of the case in hand.

The effects of the judgement should be kept in mind if punishment is awarded to an accused below 14 years of age. While in cases of terrorism and religious-based cases different aspects will be taken into consideration.

After the passage of the legislation, the government would constitute councils regarding sentences.

Five to a seven-member council consisting of serving or retired government servants, prosecutors, judges or lawyers will provide guidelines and monitor impacts of the sentences.

The minister also introduced the KP Medical Transplantation Regularity Authority (amendment) Bill, 2021 in the House.

The chief minister in consultation with Health Department will constitute the authority for a period of three years.

The authority will have an administrator and a recognized bone marrow surgeon as its member.

The bill suggested enhancing punishment for the sale and purchase of human organs. It increased the fine from Rs1 million to five to 10 million and imprisonment of 10 to 14 years.

Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai introduced the KP Employees Social Security, Bill 2021 in the House while the KP Factories (Amendment), Bill, 2021 was passed.

During debate on polio, it was told that poliovirus has been found in sewerage lines of many localities in the provincial capital.

Initiating the debate on her adjournment motion, Nighat Orakzai of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) said that poliovirus was found in sewerage lines in Larama and Shaheen Muslim Town union councils.

She said the province could not be made polio-free and there were fears of its spread.

Taking part in the debate, Sardar Hussain Babak of Awami National Party (ANP) said it was ironic that being a nuclear state Pakistan could not produce polio vaccine.

The lawmaker said that polio teams were being attacked in KP, adding that five attacks were carried out on vaccinators in the last two weeks.

He added it was astonishing that polio workers were being targeted only in KP.

He suggested the formation of a jirga comprising members of the treasury and the opposition benches.

Naeema Kishwar of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) said polio cases reduced in 2017, adding that the Ulema should play a vital role in creating awareness among the people.

Maulana Lutfur Rahman of JUI said it was a national issue and the entire nation should strive to eradicate polio.

He said a campaign was launched during the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal government to eradicate polio.

Health Minister Taimur Jhagra said the anti-polio campaign had seen ups and downs but vaccination was not stopped despite difficulties.

He hoped the province would soon become polio-free.

Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan, who chaired the session, said there were problems with polio teams.

He said there should be a session with the lawmakers. He also directed the standing committee on health to play a role in polio eradication while seeking suggestions from the members.

The House unanimously passed a resolution condemning the attack on a temple in Rahimyar Khan.

The resolution presented by Ravi Kumar of the PTI said the attack was an act that warranted condemnation.

He said Islam is the religion of peace and Pakistan is a country where Muslims and religious minorities were living like brothers and the minorities were enjoying all rights.

This august House demands that the perpetrators of attack must be brought to book and awarded punishment in accordance with the constitution.

On a point of order, Ikhtiar Wali Khan of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz told the House that about 400 kiosks were reduced to ashes in Nowshera last night.

He said the affected shopkeepers should be compensated and provided soft loans so that they could restart businesses.

Earlier, Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan asked Sardar Ranjeet Singh of JUI to leave the House when he started shouting after he was not allowed to speak on a point of order.

The chair also asked Nighat Orakzai to get out of the House for making a noise.