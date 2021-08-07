CM Mahmood Khan orders repatriation of teachers to parent deptt

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has ordered the repatriation of the teaching cadre, including lecturers and professors, working on deputation against administrative positions in other departments.

Chief Minister’s Secretariat instructed the Higher Education and Establishment departments to take necessary steps to repatriate all such lecturers and professors to their parent department within three days.

It merits a me

ntion here that elected representatives from the southern districts had held a meeting with the chief minister and raised the issue of staff deficiency in colleges of the province.

The chief minister directed the officials concerned to repatriate the professors and lecturers working on deputation in other departments.

He said that lecturers and professors were hired for teaching purposes and not for running administrative affairs.

Mahmood Khan said the studies of students were being affected due to the posting of teaching staff on administrative posts in other departments.

Meanwhile, the chief minister directed the Peshawar Development Authority to engage the Education Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) for recruitment against the technical and non-technical positions in the PDA to ensure transparency.

He directed the PDA to make the proposed Building Bylaws and Highrise Regulations more comprehensive and easier for investors and submit the final draft for approval within one month.

Mahmood Khan said the government would spare no effort to provide facilities to the private sector investors in the province. He said deficiencies in relevant regulations should be eliminated to make them easier and helpful for the investors.

He issued the orders while chairing the sixth board meeting of the PDA. Provincial Minister Taimur Salim Jhagra, Member Provincial Assembly Malik Asif, Fazal Elahi and Pir Fida Muhammad, administrative Secretaries of departments concerned, high-ups of PDA and other board members attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the progress of implementation on the decisions taken in the last board meeting and accorded approval to a number of new matters.

The board approved the proposed plan for commercial plotting of available (remaining) land in Phase-III Hayatabad and sector A-I Phase-V Hayatabad.

It approved the execution of general bus stand project from PDA’s own resources.

New general bus stand would be constructed at Northern Bypass/Motorway Junction Peshawar which would easily be accessible to all the people due to its easy access to motorway, GT Road and connectivity with BRT through Chamkani Depot.

The new General Bus Stand has been planned as per the modern concept of the terminal building and will have state-of-the-art facilities like solar panelling at the rooftop, greywater recycling system, greenhouse effect with trees plantation, public address system, CCTV coverage, commercial shops, cafeteria, mosque, public toilets, petrol pump, service station, workshop, driver’s rest areas, car parking, rickshaw/taxi stand.