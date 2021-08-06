Cop among two shot dead in Jamrud

BARA: Unidentified armed men killed two persons including a police constable in Jamrud tehsil of Khyber district on Thursday, official sources said.

They said a police constable identified as Kaleemullah was going in a motor car when gunmen opened fire on the vehicle in Teddi Bazaar in Jamrud. As a result, the cop and driver of the vehicle sustained injuries

The injured were taken to a hospital in Peshawar where constable Kaleemullah and driver Andaz Gul succumbed to their injuries.

The accused managed to escape after committing the crime. Soon after the incident, the police reached the place and launched an operation but no arrest was made so far.