Another KP minister removed

PESHAWAR: After the recent removal of two cabinet members, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership on Thursday sacked another provincial minister, Akbar Ayub Khan.

He was holding the portfolio of local government, elections and rural development, parliamentary affairs and human rights. Akbar Ayub Khan was stated to be an active member of the provincial cabinet, defending the government and its policies on the assembly floor.

”The governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in the exercise of the powers conferred under Clause 3 of Article 132 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan read with Clause 1 of Article 105 thereof, is pleased to de-notify Mr Akbar Ayub Khan, minister for local government, elections ns rural development, parliamentary affairs and human rights from his office. On his de-notification from his office, he has ceased to hold the portfolio of the provincial minister with immediate effect,” it was stated in a notification issued from the office of the chief secretary.

Akbar Ayub Khan is the grandson of late military dictator President Ayub Khan. There were no specific reasons given in the notification that led to his removal, but sources close to Prime Minister Imran Khan, told The News that he had constantly been receiving negative reports about Akbar Ayub and his department.

Senior PTI leaders, on condition of anonymity, told The News that the prime minister had long directed Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to remove Akbar Ayub from his position. “I think Mahmood Khan had given him enough time to improve his performance. Again, when the two cabinet members were sacked last week, the prime minister had directed the chief minister for Akbar Ayub’s removal but Mahmood Khan avoided it as he probably didn’t want to create panic in the government,” said one PTI leader.

Though there had been rumours for some time about his removal, it was generally believed that Akbar Ayub may survive the storm as he was considered to be close to the chief minister. Akbar Ayub is the younger brother of Yousaf Ayub. Yousaf Ayub was the local government minister during the previous government of PTI. He was then disqualified for his fake education degree. Akbar Ayub had won election from his native Haripur district on the PTI ticket.