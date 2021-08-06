Sealing of PML-N Secretariat: No evidence of corona cases in Model Town, says Rana Sana

LAHORE: PMLN has demanded that the elections held in 2018 should be declared illegal and fresh, free and fair new elections should be held in 2022.

This was demanded by PMLN Punjab President Rana Sanaullah while talking to media Thursday outside 180-H Model Town, the main secretariat of the PMLN, which was sealed by district administration and police Wednesday night in the name of smart lockdown. Azma Bukhari, Ataullah Tarar, Zeeshan Rafique and Rana Arshad were also present on the occasion.

He said the siege of Sharif family houses in the name of smart lockdown was reprehensible. Residents and employees of all the houses in the area have been vaccinated. Not a single case of corona has come to light. It is a very bad move that a smart lockdown has been imposed in this area. He said despite the evidence, Malam Jabba and BRT inquiry has been closed and a new inquiry has been started against Shahbaz Sharif.

PMLN Punjab president said there was no evidence of recovery; these cases cannot make PMLN leadership backout from their political stance. “The puppets imposed on the country have imposed puppets in Azad Kashmir after Punjab,” Rana Sanaullah said, adding it seemed that the general elections were going to be held in 2022.

He said everyone has his/her own opinion and no one in the PMLN disagreed with Nawaz Sharif’s narrative, he said while answering a question about rifts between the party over Nawaz’s narrative.

He said Imran Khan was running the country and foreign policy on propaganda. To a question about sealing of PMLN main party office, he said a fraud lockdown was being carried out in the name of smart lockdown in the country. He said the government was afraid of PMLN and this was why they took a foolish step. He said Asad Umer was continuously lying over coronavirus and lockdowns. He said Europe and other contraries also imposed lockdown besides keeping their economies alive but here in Pakistan the government destroyed the economy as well as education system in the name of smart lockdown.