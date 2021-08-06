RWMC expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) expressed solidarity with the people of Kashmir on ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’ by holding several events on Thursday, says a press release.

The RWMC organised a walk and set up solidarity camp in Commercial Market. Rawalpindi Waste Management Company Chairman Colonel (r) Ajmal Sabir Raja led the walk which was participated by a large number of officers and workers of RWMC. Unarmed Kashmiris struggle for independence and condemn Modi’s actions on slogans, placards, banners against India atrocities were carried out by the RWMC staff.

Kashmir is our jugular vein, Kashmir is nothing without Pakistan, said Col (r) Ajmal Sabir Raja. He said that the international community should support the right of people of IIOJK and their legitimate struggle of right to self-determination. He condemned Indian atrocities in IIOJK and urged international community, UN to play their role for resolution of Kashmir issue.

According to UN resolutions, Kashmiris should be given the right to vote. He assured Kashmiri brothers that all Pakistanis stand by them till their independence. RWMC Chairman congratulated workers on successful completion of Eid ul Azha cleaning operation.