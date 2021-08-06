CIA police hold 3 criminals, recover weapons

Islamabad: Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police have arrested 03 criminals and recovered weapons, a police spokesman said.

According to the details, DIG (Operations) Islamabad police, Afzaal Ahmad Kausar has categorically directed all the police officers to accelerate their efforts to curb crime and secure the city against criminals.

SSP (Investigation) Atta ur-Rehman constituted a special police team under the supervision of DSP CIA also including ASIs Muhammad Ishaq, Sargul Khan and Bashrat Usman and others nabbed three accused from the areas of Sabzi Mandi, Industrial-Area and Golra police stations, identified as Hassan Badshah, Sher Muhammad and Baber Hussain and recovered one Kalashnikov, two 30 bore pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against them at Sabzi Mandi, Industrial-Area and Golra Police stations and further investigation is underway. DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials to remain vigilant in their respective areas and to ensure safety and security of the citizens.