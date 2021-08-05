UK seeks applications for Chevening Scholarship

ISLAMABAD: The British high commission has announced that applications for the Chevening Scholarship to study in the UK are now open until November 2nd, 2021. Applications should be submitted via www.chevening.org/apply.

Chevening Scholarships are awarded to individuals from all backgrounds who can demonstrate that they have the commitment and skills required for positive change. The scholarship offers full financial support for scholars to study for any eligible master’s degree at any UK university whilst also gaining access to a wide range of exclusive academic, professional, and cultural experiences.

Since the programme was created in 1983, over 2,000 professionals from Pakistan have availe this opportunity. The Head of Communication and Public Diplomacy at the British High Commission, Fouzia Younis, said: ‘If you want to inspire others, learn new ideas and help shape the future then the Chevening Scheme is for you. Chevening provides opportunities for all.

For the last two years, we have smashed our 50% target on gender with talented Pakistani women forming nearly 60% of our intakes, and I encourage even more applications from across Pakistan and minority groups.