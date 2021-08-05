Chinese envoy congratulates CPEC SAPM

ISLAMABAD: The Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Nong Rong, has felicitated Khalid Mansoor on his appointment as Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on CPEC Affairs.

In a Tweet on Wednesday, the ambassador wrote: “Congratulations to Mr. Khalid Mansoor & looking forward to jointly promoting CPEC with high quality development. Pay special tribute to Mr. Asim Bajwa for your contribution in advancing CPEC. Our cooperation will be valued, friendship cherished, and efforts recognized.”

Later, former CPEC Authority chairman Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa thanked Ambassador Nong Rong.

In a Tweet Asim Bajwa said: “Thank you Excellency, was an honour working with you for high quality development of CPEC to our mutual benefit. I always believe CPEC is our life line and will become a reality, given our commitment. We made immense progress together and I will always cherish our friendship.”