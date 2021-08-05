Commanders must keep themselves abreast of latest developments: COAS

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday emphasised that commanders at all levels should stay focused on achieving professional excellence to overcome emerging challenges.

He was addressing the officers during his visit to the Baloch Regimental Centre Abbottabad on the occasion of annual Commanding Officers Conference. General Bajwa urged the commanders to keep themselves abreast of the latest developments to professionally handle challenges.

The army chief appreciated the Baloch Regiment for displaying the highest standards in all professional pursuits, including their befitting participation in operations, the state-run radio reported.

The army chief also laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada on his arrival at the Baloch Regimental Centre.

Meanwhile, General Bajwa paid tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan Police who rendered meritorious sacrifices while defending the motherland.

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar in a tweet shared the message of the army chief on Police Martyrs Day.

The COAS paid salute to martyrs of Pakistan Police on Police Martyrs Day. “Pakistan Police has made monumental sacrifices in the line of duty over the years, contributing immensely in bringing peace and stability to the country,” the COAS said.