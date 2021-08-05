Police recover ‘Charas’ in Qambar-Shahdadkot

SUKKUR: Police recovered three maunds of Charas from a car on Wednesday during a random checking at Hussain Shah Laro, Qambar-Shahdadkot. Alongside the recovery, the police also claimed to have arrested an alleged narcotics dealer, namely Sarmand Pathan, who is a resident of Quetta. According to the police, the dealer confessed to smuggling Charas to village Dinnal Abro from Quetta. The police are conducting further investigations.