‘Kashmir isn’t India’s internal matter’

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary leader of the PPP in the Senate and chairperson of Senate’s Foreign Affair Committee Senator Sherry Rehman said Kashmir is not India’s internal matter as it is a fundamental right of the Kashmiri people to decide who governs them and how, and this inalienable right is being denied to them.

“The resolution of the Kashmir dispute is essentially a political choice that the powers that be in the international community have yet to make despite the unacceptable and bloody colonisation of illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” she said while speaking on an international webinar on Kashmir’s Youm-e-Istehsal, a day of solidarity observed across Pakistan.