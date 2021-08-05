Schools to remain open across Pakistan, except for Sindh: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD: The Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) has decided to keep educational institutions across the country open, with the exception of Sindh, where they will remain closed till at least August 8, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood said Wednesday.

Mehmood said Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani had informed the IPEMC the province would review the coronavirus situation before August 8 and decide the next course of action for reopening schools and conducting examinations.