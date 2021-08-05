Nation observes Youm-e-Istehsal today

ISLAMABAD: The nation will observe Youm-e-Istehsal on Thursday (today) to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people on completion of two years of military siege of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K). It was on the 5th of August 2019 that the special constitutional status of IIOJ&K was scrapped by the Modi government.

A host of events have been arranged in order to denounce the Indian unilateral illegal actions against Kashmiri people. Solidarity walks of one mile will be arranged in all the main cities including the federal capital. President Arif Alvi will lead the walk in Islamabad.

The participants of the walk will wear black bands and carry the flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir. One minute silence is to be observed across the country. Traffic to be halted for one minute and sirens will be sounded.

Radio and television channels will play Pakistan and AJK national anthems immediately after one minute silence. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan in his message on Youm-e-Istehsal said: “Today marks two years since India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

These actions were followed by unprecedented military siege and restrictions on fundamental rights and freedoms of the Kashmiri people to perpetuate Indian occupation in the occupied territory.

Yet, India has failed to break the will of Kashmiri people. Kashmiris face unabated extra-judicial killings, custodial tortures and deaths, arbitrary detentions, burning and looting of houses to inflict collective punishment, and other worst forms of human rights abuses.

“India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 and subsequent measures particularly pertaining to domicile rules and the land ownership laws are aimed at changing the demographic structure of IIOJ&K and converting the Kashmiris into a minority in their own land.

These measures are in blatant violation of international law including the UN Charter, the United Nations Security Council Resolutions, and the 4th Geneva Convention. Pakistan, the Kashmiris, and the international community forcefully rejected these steps.

“The criticism and censure of India’s illegal actions in IIOJ&K by a number of international organisations including UN, OHCHR, European Parliament, international media and by various human rights experts and human rights organisations is well documented.

“Pakistan has the utmost respect for the people of IIOJ&K for their unparalleled courage, sacrifices and persistence in facing Indian tyranny as they resolutely struggle for their legitimate right to self-determination.

“All the unilateral and illegal actions taken by India in IIOJ&K, from the outset, the measures initiated on and after 5 August 2019, and any additional unilateral changes that India may introduce in the future, are violations of international law including the Security Council Resolutions and the 4th Geneva Convention, and ipso facto null and void.

“Pakistan calls upon the international community, including the United Nations, human rights organisations and the global media, to hold India accountable for its crimes against the Kashmiri people.

“I would like to reaffirm Pakistan’s abiding commitment to the Kashmir cause. We will continue to extend all possible assistance to Kashmiris till the realisation of their inalienable right to self-determination and a just resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people,” concluded the prime minister.