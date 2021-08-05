‘Government tackling environmental issues on priority’

Islamabad : Federal Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday stressed the need for constituting a regulatory authority to deal with the overall environmental issues.

He was addressing a seminar on ‘Challenges and Strategies for Effective Plastic Management to Improve Human Health’ held at Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF). The seminar was organised by PSF in collaboration with UNESCO, UNDP, Global Water Challenge, Coca Cola Foundation and New World.

Country Director UNESCO Pakistan Patricia McPhillips, WWF Pakistan Senior Director Programmes Dr. Rabnawaz and Chairman Pakistan Science Foundation, Prof. Dr. Shahid Mahmood Baig also addressed the function.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz has said that the government is tackling the environmental issues on priority and referred to his government’s initiatives of 'billion tree tsunami' and imposing ban on the use of plastic bags in the country.

Federal Minister said that the environmental degeneration has become a global issue and it is not specific to any country or region. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan himself was taking keen interest in bringing improvements in this area be it plantation of trees or proper and efficient management of garbage especially plastic waste.

Appreciating the contribution of Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF), Senator Shibili Faraz said that his ministry was prepared to extend financial support to scientists and university students to come up with problem-solving research projects to bring positive changes in the overall socio-economic condition of common man.

Country Director UNSECO Pakistan Patricia McPhillips said that plastic pollution is the most pressing issue and had acquired a global dimension.