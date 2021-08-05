Rain hands Pakistan T20 series win

PROVIDENCE, Guyana: Pakistan maintained their series winning streak over the West Indies as rain had the final say yet again with the scheduled final encounter of the four-match T20 International series abandoned as a no-result at the National Stadium in Guyana.

Just one of the scheduled matches reached a conclusion on the field of play with the tourists defeating the home side by seven runs in the second match on Saturday at the same venue.

Although play started on time in the final match, just three overs were bowled with the pair of Andre Fletcher and Chris Gayle getting the West Indies off to a flying start at 30 without loss.