Two uplift schemes approved

LAHORE:The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved two development schemes of Regional Planning and Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 26,435.704 million.

These schemes were approved in the 4th meeting of PDWP of current fiscal year 2021-22 presided over by the Chairman Planning and Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal. The approved development schemes include Southern Punjab Poverty Alleviation Project (SPPAP) – IFAD Assisted (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 23,891.631 million and Establishment of Nawaz Sharif Medical College, University of Gujrat and Uplifting of Aziz Bhatti Shaheed DHQ Teaching Hospital, Gujrat (Revised) at the cost of Rs 2,544.073 million.