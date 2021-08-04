Asim Bajwa served as CPEC chairman for 616 days

LAHORE: Lieutenant General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa decided to hang his boots as chairman of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority (CPEC) Authority on Tuesday, after having served for one year, eight months and six days, or 616 days to be more precise, He was appointed on November 27, 2019 amid the political Opposition’s criticism regarding formation of this Authority. The notification issued by the Establishment Division in this context had stated: “The new chairperson will get MP-I scale for a period of four years from the date of assuming the charge of the office with immediate effect and until further orders.” The government had established the CPEC Authority through an ordinance in October, before the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Beijing. On April 28, 2020, Prime Minister Imran Khan had also appointed him as his Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting, but on October 12 of the same year, Bajwa was relieved of his additional portfolio.