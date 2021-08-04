Nasir Shah says MQM doing politics on corona as last resort

KARACHI: Sindh Information and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) has started doing politics on coronavirus when it did not find any other way out.

While responding to the statement of MQM’s leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Sindh Information Minister said in a statement on Tuesday that every statement of the MQM leader showed his hatred and helplessness.

He said that killings and extortion incidents had been on the rise in the city when the MQM had been in a decisive position in the city. He advised the MQM leader that he shouldn’t himself become an epidemic when the Sindh government itself had been fighting against the pandemic.

He alleged that the MQM had been attempting to provoke the traders’ fraternity to once again find a way out to do extortion in the city. “The traders’ community and we know very well about your politics,” he said.

The Sindh Information Minister said that the MQM had been fighting for its own survival as while doing so it had been pushing the city towards the pandemic. He said the PTI leaders in the province had been bitterly criticising the Sindh government’s latest lockdown orders but now they had kept complete silence when the federal government itself had issued similar orders.

He alleged that certain politicians belonging to MQM and PTI always observed hypocrisy while practising politics. Sindh Information Minister said the politics of MQM and PTI had been limited to the vaccination centres and coronavirus testing. “They should be ashamed of themselves for the manner they cause disturbance at the vaccination centres,” Shah said.

He said that the MQM still remembered about the remains of the sacrificial animals despite that two weeks had passed since Eid ul Azha.“We couldn’t do anything if people hadn't donated the hides of sacrificial animals to MQM. For God’s sake, leave behind your politics on hides and coronavirus as you are required to review your own conduct in the politics,” he added.