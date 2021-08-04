Dealers, partners appreciation event

Islamabad : RJ Green (Pvt) Ltd organised an appreciation event for the authorised sales dealers regarding the Gulberg, Islamabad E&F Executive blocks sale campaign, says a press release.

During the event all the main partners/sales agents briefly described over all positive scenario of E&F Executive blocks of Gulberg Islamabad, and how this deal would be beneficial not only for the investor but also for the end user. The appreciation shields were also presented to the valuable dealers for their remarkable sales during the pre-launch campaign. Representatives of the successful sales’ partners attended the ceremony including:

Bhatti Associates, Raja Builders and Real Estate, ML, Qamar Enterprises, LandLine, One Ten’s Associates, Advise Marketing, Pro Mark Estate, Urban Real Estate, Gulberg Associates, 4 Brothers Real Estate, Investor World, Property Junction, All Hussain, Faisal Enterprises, Nafay Marketing and Bukhari Associates. ***