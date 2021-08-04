Applications for Chevening scholarships open

Islamabad : The UK government has invited applications for its Chevening Scholarship programme.

According to the British High Commission in Islamabad, applications for the Chevening Scholarship to study in the UK can be submitted until November 2, 2021, via www.chevening.org/apply.

"The Chevening Scholarships are awarded to individuals from all backgrounds, who can demonstrate that they have the commitment and skills required to create positive change, and can show how a UK master’s degree will help them do that. The scholarship offers full financial support for scholars to study for any eligible master’s degree at any UK university whilst also gaining access to a wide range of exclusive academic, professional, and cultural experiences."

Head of Communication and Public Diplomacy at the British High Commission Fouzia Younis said:

‘If you want to inspire others, learn new ideas and help shape the future then the Chevening Scheme is for you. Chevening provides opportunities for all. For the last two years, we have smashed our 50% target on gender with talented Pakistani women forming nearly 60% of our intakes; and I encourage even more applications from across Pakistan and minority groups. There are no limits on ambition.”

Successful applicants have been sharing their stories through the #ChosenForChevening hashtag on Twitter and Instagram.