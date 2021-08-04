Two drug pushers held

 
Wed Aug 04, 2021
Our Correspondent Â 
August 4, 2021

The Arambagh police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers and recovery drugs from their possession. SHO Pawan Kumar along with team was patrolling in the area when, on the basis of a tip-off, carried out a raid near Jama Cloth Market and arrested Sheraz and Bilal. Four kilograms of hashish and 85 grams of heroin were recovered from their possession. The arrested men were wanted by different police stations in narcotics offences. A case has been registered while an investigation is underway.

