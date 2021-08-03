Teachers urged to impart education with dedication

Islamabad:All the teachers working in Federal Government educational institutions should impart education with utmost dedication, so that their conscience is contented. We are answerable to our salaries, our jobs and our stature in the society.

This was stated by Director General Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) Dr. Ikram Ali Malik while speaking as a chief guest at Islamabad Model College, I-14/3, Tarnol meeting here on Monday.

Area officer Ahsan Mahmood, Asif Khan Abdul Waheed and 56 principles of educational institutions attended the meeting. Principal College Shazia Waleed and President Student Council Nimra presented a flower bouquet to the chief guest. Flag hoisting ceremony was also held at the college.

The principal presented the college report to Dr. Arif Ali. He appreciated the efforts of the principal in renovating and decorating the college. He pledged to facilitate the college and solve all the challenges faced by the college so that education is imparted smoothly. He said that the need of the hour is that all the teachers should work hard now and finish the syllabus. Monitoring would be done to ensure the quality of education. This College was under dilapidated condition till last year but with the efforts of the principal the college was renovated and came under running condition.