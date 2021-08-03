DC holds open kutchery

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz held an open kutchery at his office here on Monday. DC Lahore heard various complaints regarding cases of accuracy of record, issuance of fard, domicile, registration of death, income certificate etc and passed necessary directions on the spot. Commissioner Lahore also visited the open kutchery and listened to the problems of the citizens.