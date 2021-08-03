 
Tue Aug 03, 2021
August 3, 2021

DC holds open kutchery

Lahore

 
August 3, 2021

LAHORE:On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz held an open kutchery at his office here on Monday. DC Lahore heard various complaints regarding cases of accuracy of record, issuance of fard, domicile, registration of death, income certificate etc and passed necessary directions on the spot. Commissioner Lahore also visited the open kutchery and listened to the problems of the citizens.

