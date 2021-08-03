GCU to establish Media Studies dept

LAHORE:Government College University (GCU) Lahore has announced establishing the Department of Media and Communication Studies which will offer BS (Hons), MPhil and PhD degree programmes.

GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi said that the university would open admissions to BS (Hons) Media and Communication Studies this year in Fall 2021. “GCU has been offering Mass Communication as a minor subject since 2002, and now realising its significance, we ought to establish a complete Media and Communication Studies Department,” he said. In the BS programme, the department will offer specialisation in three fields: journalism; film, TV and radio production and the new media, advertisement and public relations. The focus of postgraduate programmes would be the integration of media creation into academic work. He added that through images, sounds and videos, our media students would be better prepared to analyse this fragmented yet globalised world.