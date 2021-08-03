Sindh govt to bear medical expenses of Liaquat Ali Khanâ€™s son

The Sindh government has announced that it will bear all the expenses for the treatment of Akbar Liaquat Ali Khan, ailing son of first prime minister of Pakistan Liaquat Ali Khan.

The Sindh government will also pay a monthly allowance to the Shaheed-e-Millatâ€™s son. The announcement to this effect was made by Sindh Law and Environment Adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday.

Wahab, who also acts as the spokesman for the Sindh government, said the orders to this effect had been issued by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. He said the Sindh government would not leave alone the family of the first prime minister of the country.