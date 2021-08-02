One killed, two injured in police encounters

SUKKUR: An alleged criminal was killed while two others were injured in two different police encounters in Khairpur and Larkana districts.

Reports said some robbers were trying to flee after snatching a bike from a local resident, identified as Salim Bugio, at Khando Road near Warah but were chased down by the Larkana Police, and after an exchange of fire, a robber was killed in Lundo Shakh, while his accomplices managed to escape. The police shifted the body to a local hospital, where he was identified as Sono Ballani, a wanted criminal.

Meanwhile, the Khairpur police said a gang of criminals at the old National Highway, Khairpur, near Hussainabad bus stop, opened fire at a police party, when it tried to stop their car for snap-checking. They said the police later chased them and after an exchange of fire, two criminals, identified as Lal Muhammad and Irshad Lakhir, were arrested in injured condition. The police have recovered a stolen car and two TT pistols, saying the injured criminals were wanted in multiple cases of road snatchings and other cases.