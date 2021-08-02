11 facilities in six Karachi districts to vaccinate round the clock

In collaboration with private sector institutions, including banks, the Government of Sindh will establish more drive-through vaccination facilities in Karachi to immunise its residents against the lethal coronavirus infection.

Sindh Information and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said this during his visit to the city’s first drive-through Covid-19 vaccination facility in the Clifton neighbourhood. Parliamentary Secretary for Health in Sindh Assembly Qasim Siraj Soomro, District South Deputy Commissioner Irshad Sodhar and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Shah appreciated the fact that the drive-through vaccination facility had been providing free-of-charge inoculation service to the residents of Karachi since July 18 for the protection of their health against the lethal infectious disease.

He said the Sindh government had partnered with a private bank to establish this first-of-its-kind immunisation facility in Karachi. He said that more vaccination counters had been established at the facility keeping in view the situation that a very large number of families had been coming to the drive-through inoculation centre.

The minister said that vaccination was the best strategy to keep oneself safe from the most lethal Delta variant of the coronavirus. He appealed to the citizens to strictly comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) devised by the government against the spread of the lethal contagious disease.

He said that due implementation of the SOPs was the best strategy to keep one’s health and the entire city safe from the deadly infectious ailment. He disclosed on the occasion that the number of coronavirus vaccination centres would be increased all over the province.

Shah said that as many as 11 health facilities in six districts of Karachi had been accorded the status of mass vaccination centre, and they would now provide inoculation services to the citizens round-the-clock.

He identified the vaccination facilities as the Ojha Campus of the Dow University of Health Sciences, the Khaliq Dina Hall, the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, the Lyari General Hospital, the Children Hospital in District Central, the Murad Memon Goth Hospital, the Sindh Government Qatar Hospital, and the Sindh government hospitals in Liaquatabad, New Karachi, Saudabad and Korangi 5.