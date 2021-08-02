Wins for Risja, Hum TV in inter-media cricket event

ISLAMABAD: Risja and Hum TV teams got off to a winning start in the Independence Cup Inter-Media Cricket Tournament here at the National Ground on the opening day (Sunday).

Set to chase 66 for the win in 15 overs by Dunya TV, Risja team raced home in 10 overs losing just two wickets in the process. Saqib Abbasi (17), Hamid Mir (15 not out), Mohsin Javed (13) and Afzal Javed (11) were the leading scorers for Risja.

Khawar Ghuman and Imran Azam took one wicket each for Dunya.

Earlier, man-of-the-match Afzal Javed picked up three wickets to restrict Dunya to 65-5. Mehmood (15) was the top scorer. For Risja, Saqib Abbasi also picked up two wickets while a wicket each was grabbed by Gabriel de Souza, Arif Khan and Mansoor Arif.

Earlier, Hum TV defeated Bol TV by eight wickets. Hum TV hit up 92-run winning target in 10 overs with Sameer Butt (55) smashing half-century.

Bol TV managed 91-8 in 15 overs with Haroon Mughal (43) playing well. Samar Abbas picked up three wickets for the winners.