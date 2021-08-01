 
Sun Aug 01, 2021
August 1, 2021

2 bodies recovered from river in DI Khan

National

 
August 1, 2021

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two bodies of unidentified men were recovered from the Indus River and Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) on Saturday.

The police said that they had recovered a body of an unknown man from the Indus River near the Mufti Mahmood Eye Hospital in the jurisdiction of Cantt Police Station.

Similarly, the police also retrieved the body of another man from Chashma Right Bank Canal in the limits of Prova Police Station.

The police said that unidentified persons had thrown the body of the man before severe torture on him.

The identity of the bodies could not be ascertained. The police have registered cases and started an investigation.

