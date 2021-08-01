44 file papers for Nowshera CB election

NOWSHERA: A total of 44 candidates filed nomination papers for the Nowshera Cantonment Board elections to be held on September 12 next.

The scrutiny of nomination papers started on Saturday and was to be continued till August 3 while election symbols would be allotted to candidates on August 8.

The candidates, whose papers were rejected, could file appeal by August 7 for review with Additional District and Sessions Judge Hina Khan.

Cantt Executive Officer Zulfishan Manzoor, who is also returning officer for CB election, said that the campaign for polls had picked up momentum as all candidates had started visiting their voters to get a favour. She said that the final list of the candidates would be announced on August 13.