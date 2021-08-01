Special door-to-door vaccination campaign launched

LAHORE : Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), Sarah Aslam has launched a special Door-to-Door Social Mobilisation vaccination campaign on Saturday.

In the special vaccination campaign which will run till August 14th, citizens will be vaccinated at their doorsteps at union council level.

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) also devised a comprehensive plan for the vaccination of mourners in processions and gatherings during the holy month of Muharram.

Secretary P&SHD announced to add three more districts in this special vaccination Door-to-Door Social Mobilisation campaign. The newly-added districts include Sialkot, Gujarat and Sargodha. The special vaccination campaign in these new added districts will continue from 2 August to 13 August.

According to the Secretary P&SHD Sarah Aslam, minimum 40% population of Lahore, Multan, Gujranwala and Faisalabad will be vaccinated in this campaign, moreover minimum 70% population of Rawalpindi will also be vaccinated during this campaign. The campaign will be launched at the level of union council in view of the need and public convenience.

Reviewing COVID-19 current stats, on special instructions for intensive vaccination drive a huge rise is observed in vaccination drive, Sarah told about vaccination double hat-trick of over 4 lakh vaccination per day in Punjab she says that only vaccination is the real remedy against COVID & its new Delta Variant.

Sarah Aslam highlighted the increase in corona cases , as 728 cases are reported in 24 hours getting tally to 356,211. 332,429 patients are fully recovered and active cases are 12,743 till date. 8 more deaths have reported in Lahore, whereas overall deaths in Punjab are 22, bringing the total of 11,039 till date.

Total tests conducted are 6,156,027 while 18,571 tests has processed in recent 24 hours, 330 cases in Lahore, 138 cases in Rawalpindi, 40 cases in Faisalabad, 38 cases in Multan, 21 cases in Rahimyar, 17 cases in Bahawalpur, 17 cases in Gujranwala, 12 cases in Dera Ghazi Khan, 12 cases in Sargodha, 11 cases in Khushab, respectively 10 cases are reported each in Layyah, Sialkot and Sahiwal, 8 cases in Hafizabad, 6 cases in Bahawalnagar, 6 cases in Toba Tek Singh, 5 cases in Khanewal, 5 cases in Sheikhupura, 4 cases in Chakwal, 4 cases in Chiniot, 3 cases in Muzaffargarh, whereas respectively 2 cases are reported each in Bhakar, Jhang, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Nankana and Okara.

During last 24 hours the average positivity ratio 3.9 has recorded across the whole Province. Provincial capital Lahore positivity ratio recorded 6.8, 7.4 in Rawalpindi, 3.6 in Faisalabad and 3.0 in Multan.

Sarah Aslam instructed the public, adherence to SOPs and timely vaccination is the only key to cope with Delta variant, as its likely to be one of the dominant strains of COVID-19 in Pakistan and worldwide. She also appreciated the public inclusion in vaccine drive.

Meanwhile, Secretary Health Sara Aslam gave a special briefing in department’s review meeting. Representatives of all concerned departments were also present during this meeting. The current situation of dengue in the province was reviewed in detailed.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare department Sarah Aslam directed the department to intensify the dengue prevention activities across the Punjab. In this regard, she appealed to take special care of cleanliness and no garbage should be thrown in open places and Monsoon rains season have also started.

Precautionary measures against dengue are very important. Citizens should be more responsible in preventing dengue during monsoon; especially rainwater should not accumulate in residential areas.

During the last 24 hours, no more new case of dengue have been reported across the province. Only one confirmed patient of dengue is undergoing treatment in Nishtar Hospital Multan, across the whole Province.

During this year total 64 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported from all the hospitals of the whole province and out of all confirmed patients, 28 patients have been reported from Lahore. No more cases of dengue reported across the whole province on Saturday.

No more dengue patients are undergoing treatment in all the hospitals of Lahore. In last 24 hours, 386,318 indoor and 82,206 locations were checked across the Punjab while larvae were destroyed from 1,403 locations. In Lahore, 78,446 houses and 11,140 outdoor places were checked for dengue larvae and 950 positive containers were destroyed.

In this regard, Secretary Sarah Aslam said that precautionary measures against dengue should also be taken besides taking precautionary measures against the Corona epidemic. She further added that do not allow the storage of water at indoor and outdoor places; as hygiene can prevent dengue mosquito breeding. Be a responsible citizen by keeping your surroundings neat and clean.

She further said that the public is requested to extend full cooperation to the health department teams if they come to your home or business centers for the checking of dengue larvae, as dengue can be very fatal and is a very dangerous fever which can cause death.