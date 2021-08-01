Accused killer shot dead in ‘encounter’

LAHORE : A hired assassin was killed in an alleged police encounter in the Kahna area on Saturday.

Accused Nadeem alias Mitha Gadi was arrested by police and sent to jail where he was remanded in police custody after being identified as a dacoit in an identity parade.

On the day of the incident, police took the accused to Kati Pir Darbar, Kahna area, for recovery when his four unidentified accomplices attacked and opened fire on police to rescue him. Meanwhile, the accused was shot dead by his own accomplices who later managed to escape from the scene. Police shifted the body to the morgue and started a search for his accomplices.

According to police, the accused had demanded extortion from a man at Gujarpura a few days ago. He was considered a symbol of terror in the area and was wanted by police in other serious crimes also, including attempted murder, murder, kidnapping for ransom and extortion.

Illegally-occupied house retrieved: Police retrieved a house of a man which had been illegally-occupied by land grabbers for the last four years in the Kahna area.

Accused Mehr Liaqat and Mehr Rashid harassed and tortured the elderly man, Ejaz and his wife and forced them to leave their own house. The couple filed a complaint with Anti-Qabza Mafia Cell, upon which, police retrieved the house.

The couple met with CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar and expressed their gratitude for taking personal interest in reclaiming the possession of their house.

Robbers deprive citizens of Rs 2,50,000: Two armed robbers snatched cash Rs 2,50,000 from a citizen near Mustafabad police station.

The victim Haroon was on his way when two armed robbers intercepted him and made him hostage at gunpoint. They deprived him of cash Rs 250,000 and fired shots in the air so that nobody could offer resistance on their way back.

ROBBERS ARRESTED: Gawalmandi Investigation police arrested two alleged robbers and recovered cell phones and weapons from their possession.

The accused were identified as Ali Hassan and Abid. Naulakha Investigation police arrested two thieves Waqas and Shahid and recovered five cell phones and other valuables from them.

MINOR GIRL TRACED: Bhatti Gate Investigation police traced an eight-year-old missing girl and handed over to her heirs.

Reportedly, Fiza Zulfiqar came out of the house and lost her way back to home.

DRUG PUSHERS ARRESTED: Lahore police arrested four drug pushers and recovered drugs from their possession.

The accused identified as Jamshed, Irfan, Umar and Fiaz were arrested by Batapur, South Cantt and Defence C police. Police recovered indigenous liquor 40 liter, eight bottles of liquor and 220 gram charas from them.

THUGS MARK ATTENDANCE: At least ten local thugs marked their attendance at their respective local police stations on Saturday. Those who marked their attendance include Ilyas Gujjar of Harbanspura, Jamshed, Shafqat, Tariq and Taimur of Batapur, Shabaan Jutt of Manawan, Sultan, Shaukat and Basharat of Burki and M Kashif alias Kashi Butt of Baghbanpura.