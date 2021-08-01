Chohan sent on 14-day judicial remand

LAHORE : A magisterial court on Saturday sent Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Jahangir Tareen group MPA Nazir Chohan to jail on 14-day judicial remand in a case registered against him by Shahzad Akbar, an adviser to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The FIA produced Chohan before the court and sought extension in his physical remand contending that the accused is not cooperating with the investigators. The agency further said that it has to recover mobile devices and has to conduct voice matching test. However, the magisterial court of Yousaf Abdul Rehman declined the plea of the FIA and sent the accused to jail on judicial remand.

The court directed the agency to submit a challan against the accused on next hearing. The FIA had arrested Chohan in a case registered against him by Shahzad Akbar for some social media posts allegedly defaming and putting the life of Shahzad Akbar in danger.

Akbar had also registered another case against Nazir Chohan at Racecourse Police Station. Shahzad Akbar accused Chohan of making allegations concerning the former's religious beliefs during an appearance on a television channel, adding that these statements had put his life at risk.

The FIR had been registered under sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 189 (threat of injury to public servant), 298 (making statements with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings) and 153 (provoking to cause riot) of the Pakistan Penal Code.