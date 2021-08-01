Govt appoints Kimihide Ando as HIC, Japan

TOKYO: Federal Board of Investment (BoI) Pakistan, the apex agency mandated to promote and facilitate foreign and local investment in the country, has appointed Mitsubishi Pakistan CEO Kimihide Ando as an Honorary Investment Counsellor (HIC) in Japan, a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s office said.

“This appointment is initially for a period of three years, extendable through mutual consultation,” the statement said.

With this appointment, the BoI foresees more investment inflows from Japan. This strategy would play an essential role in updating Japanese business fraternity about potential joint ventures (JVs), other investment opportunities, and rewarding incentives offered to foreign investors in Pakistan.

The BoI assured of extending maximum facilitation to support Ando’s endeavours towards marketing the investment potential of Pakistan and translating his investment leads into tangible foreign direct investment (FDI) for the country.

“We are confident of the fact that your vast experience and selfless effort will go a long way in substantially improving the FDI inflow from Japan,” it said.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Tokyo, Japan has been informed and would be available for any possible assistance required in this regard.

Ando has been Mitsubishi Pakistan CEO for about 15 years. He is a well liked and respected foreign CEO in Pakistan, who has also been awarded with the Sitara-i-Imtiaz.

On conferment of the designation as HIC in Japan, Ando said Pakistani people in general and its business community, in particular, strengthened his confidence in the country. “I was appointed as an honorary investment adviser (Japan) from the Prime Minister's Office Investment Agency of Pakistan. It's a part-time honorary job, but I wish I could contribute as much as I can. I will give back,” he added.