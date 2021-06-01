Factory fire extinguished after 40-hour efforts

MULTAN: The fire that erupted at a cotton factory was controlled after a 40-hours effort of Pakistan Army and a team of Rescue 1122 on Monday.

According to officials, the fire burnt the stocks of lint worth millions of rupees. Multan commissioner Javed Akhtar Mehmood visited the burnt godown of Roomi Fabrics and lauded the effective action of Paakistan army and Rescue-1122.

Talking to reporters, the commissioner said Rescue 1122 staff and Pakistan Army helicopters remained busy round-the-clock to extinguish the fire. He said he had ordered inspections of sensitive fire alarms in all factories.

He directed civil defence and Rescue 1122 to ensure implementation on fire fighting measures. Children Sports Committee constituted to promote sports culture in South Punjab: Sports lovers from different cities of the South Punjab constituted Pakistan Children Sports Committee to promote sports culture in the region.

About dozens of sports lovers from Vehari, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Multan, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh and Khanewal on Monday assembled at local educational institute and formed Pakistan Children Sports Committee with an aim to promote different sports in the culturally rich region of the South Punjab. Dr Faisal Jehan was appointed as president of the organisation at regional level. While addressing the ceremony, the senior sports persons lauded the establishment of the special committee. On this occasion, known taekwondo grand master Raja Muhammad Ayub Khan and many sports lovers were also present.

Extensive anti-tobacco drive stressed: An expert Monday called for extensive anti-tobacco drive to sensitize the masses to hazardous impacts of cigarettes and its usage in other forms.President Cancer society, Dr Ibrar Ahmed Javid said on World Tobacco Day that caner tops the diseases caused by tobacco and 90 patients of lung cancer were belonging to cigarettes smokers.

He said according to an estimate over one billion people were smokers adding that one third of population which reached puberty is fond of it. WHO Oncologist said that six million people die of diseases caused by smoking annually adding that among them 600,000 people are not smokers rather they are second smokers who lose their lives due to smoky environment.

He suggested inclusion of topics in school. colleges, and universities syllabi containing information about harmful effects of tobacco. The expert urged upon govt for execution of anti tobacco laws of the land strictly besides imposing more taxes on it.

Rehabalitation institutions should be set up for those who leave smoking. Dr Ibrar said adding that government should introduce more healthy activities for youth to indulge it in positive process. He informed that cancer society was playing its role for the last twenty-five years in this connection.