Four troops martyred in Quetta, Turbat terrorist attacks

QUETTA: Four FC soldiers embraced martyrdom and six others injured on Monday in two separate terrorists attacks on FC troops in Quetta and Turbat respectively, says ISPR press release.

In first incident, an FC post near Pir Ismalil Ziarat was targeted by terrorists. In exchange of fire, five terrorists were killed while eight others were injured while four brave FC soldiers embraced shahadat while six soldiers got injured.

In the second incident, terrorists targeted an FC vehicle with IED in Turbat in

which two FC soldiers got injured. Sources said such coward acts by inimical elements backed by anti-state forces and HIAs cannot sabotage the hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan. Security forces are determined to neutralise their nefarious designs even at the cost of blood and lives.