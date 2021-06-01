Robber dies in accident after robbing a Chinese citizen

LAHORE:A robber died and his two accomplices received injuries in an accident when they were fleeing after looting a Chinese citizen in Raiwind City police limits here on Monday.

Police removed the body to morgue and arrested the injured robbers. They were following a car on their bike. They resorted to firing to intercept the car. The car riders remained safe, but a Chinese citizen in the car was deprived of cash, valuables and a cheque worth millions of rupees. The suspects reportedly managed to flee from the crime scene. After covering a distance, they collided with a tractor-trolley. As a result, they fell down. A robber died on the spot while his two accomplices sustained injuries and were shifted to Lahore General Hospital. The deceased was identified as Waseem and one of the injured was identified as Hasnain. DIG Operations Sajid Kiyani took notice of the incident. Police cordoned off the area and recorded statements of eye-witnesses.

Three bike lifters arrested: Raiwind police on Monday arrested three suspected motorbike lifters. They were identified as Iftikhar alias Khara, Ali Raza and Asif. Police recovered bikes, weapons and bullets. A case has been registered against them.

Meanwhile, Hanjarwal police arrested two suspected drug dealers. They were identified as Shehroz and Taimoor. Police recovered 2500 grams of charas. Cases were registered against them.

WEAPONS SEIZED: CIA Model Town arrested three people for displaying illegal weapons. The arrested suspects were identified as Furqan Tahir, Usama Ali and Kamran Zafar. Police recovered rifles, pistols and bullets. The suspects would carry out firing in the air and post videos on social media. A case has been registered against them.

GAMBLERS HELD: Five gamblers involved in online betting have been arrested by Ravi Road police. The suspects have been identified as Imran Kashif, Usman, Bilal Ali and Naseem. Police recovered internet devices, laptops, a calculator and record registers from their custody. They were arrested while conducting online gambling. A case has been registered against them.