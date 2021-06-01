CM vows to address Ulemaâ€™s reservations against Trust Act

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has assured religious scholars that their reservations concerning the new Trust Act would be addressed by revisiting the law.

He gave this assurance while meeting a delegation of Ulema led by Mufti Muneebur Rehman at the CM House here on Monday. The delegation included Maulana Rehan Amjad, Allama Syed Muzaffar Shah, Allama Liaquat Hussain Azheri, Mufti Nazir Jan Naeemi, Mufti Rafi-ur- Rehman, Maulana Mohammad Ashraf Gormani and Maulana Yakoob Attari.

Sindh Information and Religious Affairs Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Law Adviser Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah, Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Maher, Additional Chief Secretary Home Usman Chachar and Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Jamal Abro were also present on the occasion.

The religious scholars expressed their serious reservations about the Trust Act and requested the Sindh government to revisit it. The CM told the delegation that it was originally a federal law and the provincial governments were merely adopting it. He, however, said he had respect for the opinion of the Ulema. He constituted a committee under the religious affairs minister with Education Minister Saeed Ghani and the law adviser as its other members to address the reservations of the religious scholars.

The meeting decided that the recommendations of the committee would be finalised after consultations with Ulema and then the matter would be taken up with the federal government. The delegation thanked the CM for his cooperation.