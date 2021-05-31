close
Mon May 31, 2021
May 31, 2021

Man held for flying kite

National

A
APP
May 31, 2021

SIALKOT: A crackdown on kite-sellers and kite-flyers is continuing across the district. Sabzpir police arrested Shabbir over violation of a ban on kite-flying in the district during a raid.

The police also recovered 18 kites of different sizes and string rolls from him. The police have registered a case and sent the accused behind the bars.

