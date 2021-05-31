Man held for flying kite

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SIALKOT: A crackdown on kite-sellers and kite-flyers is continuing across the district. Sabzpir police arrested Shabbir over violation of a ban on kite-flying in the district during a raid.
The police also recovered 18 kites of different sizes and string rolls from him. The police have registered a case and sent the accused behind the bars.