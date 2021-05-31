Positive economic growth result of PM’s hard work: Firdous

FAISALABAD: The positive economic growth is a result of hard work of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team.

It was said by Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan after inaugurating a mobile corona vaccination camp for journalists at the District Council Hall on Sunday. Dr Firdous Ashiq said that the Punjab government had started the process of vaccinating journalists across the province. She said in the first and second wave of corona, the journalists who contracted corona would be given incentives while the journalists who died from COVID-19 would be declared martyrs and their families would be given privileges of a martyr.

Dr Firdous said the government had saved Rs 70 billion from non-development programmes which would be spent on development works. She claimed equal development schemes were being given to all the districts. To a query, Firdous Ashiq Awan said that PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah was not a clumsy player. Earlier, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan inaugurated the vaccination camp by injecting injections to the journalists. MNA Faizullah Kamoka, Punjab Minister for Culture and Colonies Mian Khayal Kastro, Commissioner Saqib Manan and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali and others were also present.

Six more die from COVID-19 in Faisalabad: Six more COVID-19 patients died which raised the total death toll to 1,082 in the district on Sunday.

According to a spokesperson for the Health Department, 24 people tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours. He said that 738 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sectors during the same period. He said that so far, 19,254 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad had reached 927. He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 beds at General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad for COVID-19 patients. Currently, 130 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 45 at DHQ Hospital and 33 were admitted to General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad, he told. Moreover, 500 patients were in home isolation, he added.

12,965 MORE CITIZENS VACCINATED: As many as 12,965 more citizens and health workers were vaccinated against corona on Sunday.

According to District Health Officer Dr Ataul Moenum, 183,308 people had been vaccinated first dose so far and 45,724 had been vaccinated second dose.

Likewise, 16,645 health workers were given first dose and 11,138 were administered second dose, he told. He added that one more vaccination centre had been set up at Wapda Hospital.

FIVE SHOPPING MALLS SEALED: Five more shopping malls, one restaurant and one marriage hall sealed and Rs 36,500 fine was imposed for violating Corona SOPs on Sunday. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali stated that 1,695 shopping malls, 355 restaurants, 113 private schools, 46 marriage halls, seven private offices, a bus stand and four grocery shops were sealed and 145 public transports were impounded while 1,007 people who were walking on highways and public places without face mask were arrested since March 15, 2021.