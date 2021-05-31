close
Mon May 31, 2021
May 31, 2021

Eight go missing as jeep falls into Chitral river

APP
May 31, 2021

CHITRAL: A jeep carrying 10 passengers including two women fell into Yarkon River near Anuj in Upper Chitral on Sunday.

The district police officer confirmed that two victims were rescued by the local people while eight were still missing till filing of the report. Police said the jeep met the accident when the driver lost control over the vehicle while taking a sharp turn and fell into the river. The jeep was travelling from Chitral to Anuj, police said, adding that search for the missing persons was under way, with the help of local volunteers.

The missing persons were identified as Israr Ahmed, resident of Yakhdan, wife of Shehzad Ahmed of Yakhdan, Ejaz Wali of Yoshkast, Deedaruddin of Kund, wife of Deedaruddin, Sultan Mominabad Shoot, Aftab Ahmed of Shoot, Omid Nabi of Lasth Yarkon and driver Mughal of Dorzo.

