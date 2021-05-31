KU names botanical garden after former VC Prof Syed Irtafaq Ali

The University of Karachi on Saturday renamed its botanical garden and herbarium after its former vice-chancellor Prof Dr Syed Irtafaq Ali, who had contributed extensively to the field of botany and plants.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab, the Sindh chief minister’s environment adviser, told a ceremony that environment is a very important topic for any society, and the provincial government always gives priority to a clean and green city.

He observed that governments usually give priority to development but forget about environmental development, saying that building roads and bridges makes life easier but greenery is essential for health.

He said that KU is continuously planting trees, which is very commendable. “It’s so unfortunate that no attention was paid to tree planting in Karachi in the past. As citizens, we need to plant plenty of trees to improve the environment in the megacity.”

He also said that plants will surely benefit the coming generations for decades, adding that he was happy that KU’s administration gives special attention to this cause. He termed global warming a global warning for all of the people, stressing the need to think about the future of the children and to take part in tree planting drives on a regular basis. He suggested that if each of the 43,000 students studying at KU takes responsibility for taking care of a plant, the university would turn more beautiful, and if the entire nation does this, the environment would change dramatically.

KU’s acting VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi said that Prof Dr Syed Irtafaq Ali was a renowned botanist, and his services would be always remembered. Later, former VC Prof Dr Muhammad Qaiser told the participants of the ceremony that Dr Irtafaq Ali was a renowned botanist who was well known nationally and internationally. He said Dr Ali had played a very important role in gathering information about the plants of the country, which was why KU had paid tribute to him to recognise his services.

Earlier, director of the Prof Dr Syed Irtafaq Ali Botanic Garden and Herbarium, Prof Dr Anjum Parveen had delivered the welcome address, informing the audience about the types and varieties of plants present in the garden, while Prof Dr Anila Amber Malik of the Department of Psychology had delivered the vote of thanks.