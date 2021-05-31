Drive carefully

The number of fatal accidents has been increasing in our country. Just a few days ago, I witnessed a car accident near my house in Gulistan-e-Johar. Luckily, the driver was safe. However, in my cases, people aren’t lucky. The main reason for these accidents is reckless driving.

Parents also allow their underage children to drive cars or ride a motorcycle. The traffic authorities need to take strict steps to ensure that people are following the traffic rules. We need to make sure that all roads are safe.

Usama Ikram

Karachi